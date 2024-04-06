Aftershock following 4.8 magnitude earthquake felt in New York City

An aftershock following a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that rattled New Jersey , New York and Philadelphia, was felt in New York City and parts beyond, according to the U.S. Geological Survey ( USGS ). But this was to be expected. There will be almost an 80% chance of a magnitude 3 and above aftershock within the next week, the USGS predicted. And within that time, it is most likely that up to five will occur. "Magnitude 3 and higher aftershocks are large enough to be felt nearby.
The number of aftershocks will decrease over time, but a large aftershock can temporarily increase the number of aftershocks," the USGS said. The latest aftershock happened at 5:59 p.m. ET just southwest of Gladstone, New Jersey, and was 4.0 in magnitude. Before that, a 2.0-magnitude aftershock was recorded near Bedminster, New Jersey, an hour after the initial quak
Aftershock Earthquake New Jersey New York City USGS
