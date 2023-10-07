After years in opposition, Britain's Labour Party senses it's on the verge of regaining power

Members of Britain’s opposition Labour Party gather in Liverpool on Sunday for their annual conference with an unfamiliar feeling: optimism. The party has been out of power for 13 years, and in the last national election in 2019, voters handed Labour its worst drubbing since 1935.

In a sign that corporate Britain is preparing for a change of government, Labour says companies have been queuing up to buy stands in the conference exhibition hall and to attend a business forum with Starmer and other senior party leaders.

Britain's Labour Party hails 'seismic' win in Scottish voteBritain's opposition Labour Party hailed a 'seismic' victory in an election for a UK parliamentary seat in Scotland, beating the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) in a sign of its recovery in the country before a national election expected next year.

