The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Labour’s landslide 1997 election victory under Tony Blair — the peak of its popularity — was a quarter-century ago, and the party has suffered four straight election defeats. Those upheavals left both Britain’s main parties in turmoil — and both responded by picking populist leaders. Labour members elected the veteran left-wing lawmaker Jeremy Corbyn in 2015. The Conservatives, after years of division and wrangling over the country’s EU exit, chose brash Brexit-booster Boris Johnson and won a thumping election victory over Corbyn in 2019.

Starmer won a party leadership contest in 2020, vowing to restore relations between the party and the Jewish community. He also has steered the social democratic party back toward the political middle-ground after the divisive tenure of Corbyn, a staunch socialist who advocated nationalization of key industries and infrastructure. headtopics.com

In a speech opening the gathering, Deputy Leader Angela Rayner plans to accuse the Conservatives of presiding over “national decline” and being too consumed with internal political chaos to sort out the country’s problems.

Labour is also gaining ground in Scotland, where its former dominance had been obliterated in recent years by the pro-independence Scottish National Party. Labour won an emphatic victory over the SNP in a special election Thursday for the parliamentary seat of Rutherglen and Hamilton West, near Glasgow. Starmer hailed it as a “seismic result. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Britain's Labour Party hails 'seismic' win in Scottish voteBritain's opposition Labour Party hailed a 'seismic' victory in an election for a UK parliamentary seat in Scotland, beating the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) in a sign of its recovery in the country before a national election expected next year.

UK's opposition Labour Party gets a boost from a special election victory in ScotlandBritain’s main opposition Labour Party has won an emphatic victory in a special election for a Scottish district that was watched as an indicator of the party’s rebounding popularity ahead of a national election next year. Labour took the parliamentary seat near Glasgow from the Scottish National Party. Labour candidate Michael Shanks won more than twice the number of votes taken by SNP runner-up Katy Loudon. The result doubles Labour's total of Scottish seats from one to two. Labour leader Keir Starmer called it a “seismic result.” Starmer’s party needs to regain ground in Scotland to win a majority of seats in a general election that must be called by the end of 2024.

UK's opposition Labour Party gets a boost from a special election victory in ScotlandBritain’s main opposition Labour Party has won an emphatic victory in a special election for a Scottish district that was watched as an indicator of the party’s rebounding popularity ahead of a national election next year

UK's opposition Labour on course for landslide election victory, poll predictsBritain's opposition Labour Party is on course to win a landslide victory at a national election expected next year, according to an opinion poll published on Saturday.

Guatemala's highest court says prosecutors can suspend president-elect's partyGuatemala's highest court has ruled that prosecutors can suspend President-elect Bernardo Arévalo's political party, though legal experts had questioned the move

Guatemala's highest court says prosecutors can suspend president-elect's partyGuatemala's highest court has ruled that prosecutors can suspend President-elect Bernardo Arévalo's political party, though legal experts had questioned the move. The Constitutional Court ruled Thursday that, even the case involves criminal accusations, prosecutors can impose measures that have electoral effects. Without his Seed Movement party, Arévalo may be hamstrung after he takes office Jan. 14. Arévalo and electoral authorities had argued that allegations of vote or registration fraud are penal issues, and that prosecutors are intruding into electoral issues. Arévalo says politically motivated prosecutors are carrying out a “coup” and are trying to overturn his victory in August elections.