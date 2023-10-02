After world qualifying, Simone Biles on top, Shilese Jones second

ANTWERP, BELGIUM — OCTOBER 01: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on Floor Exercise during Women's Qualifications on Day Two of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Antwerp Sportpaleis on October 01, 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)ANTWERP, Belgium — Simone Biles advanced to every individual final at the world gymnastics championships, and she earned the top qualifying score in the all-around, as well as on three of the four apparatuses.

In 2019, the most recent time Biles competed at the world championships, she won five golds and placed fifth on bars. The 2018 world championships were the only time she earned six medals — golds in the team, all-around, vault and floor finals, then silver on bars and bronze on beam.Shilese Jones will join Biles in the all-around final, and both Americans could finish on the podium.

In 2019, the most recent time Biles competed at the world championships, she won five golds and placed fifth on bars. The 2018 world championships were the only time she earned six medals — golds in the team, all-around, vault and floor finals, then silver on bars and bronze on beam.Shilese Jones will join Biles in the all-around final, and both Americans could finish on the podium. Biles topped the field in the qualifying round with a huge score of 58.865. Jones, the all-around silver medalist in 2022, advanced in second place, nearly two points behind Biles with a 56.932. While Biles has room to make mistakes, Britain’s Jessica Gadirova and Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade could threaten Jones in the final. Andrade, the reigning all-around champion, scored a 56.599 in the qualifying round, and Gadirova, the bronze medalist last year, finished just ahead with a 56.766.

Scores from qualifying do not carry over to the finals, so medals are determined solely by each gymnast’s upcoming performances. No more than two athletes per country can advance to each final, and the U.S. team qualified the maximum gymnasts for each medal event.after she successfully debuted the element at an international competition Sunday. That gives her a significant edge, even though she will lose a half-point if her coachIn the final, each gymnast will perform two different vaults, and those scores will be averaged to determine the results.

As long as Biles stays on her feet on both her vaults, she probably will win the gold. Her two-vault average (14.949) was three-tenths of a point higher than that of Andrade, whose execution in the qualifying round was so superb it would be difficult to improve much. Biles’s vaults have difficulty scores of 6.4 and 5.6; the Brazilian star performs the same vault as Biles’s lower-difficulty one, but her other vault is worth just 5.0., a 17-year-old American, advanced to the vault final at her first world championships. She has the same vaults as Andrade, but her execution isn’t as strong. With those minor form issues, she probably would need others to make mistakes to win a medal. Roberson had the sixth-best average in the qualifying round, and reaching the final is an accomplishment for her.Bars will be the only apparatus final in which Biles isn’t the headliner. Instead, Jones will be a medal contender. She qualified in second place less than one-tenth behind China’sKaylia Nemour of Algeria has the most difficult routine, and she could challenge Qiu and Jones for the gold. Jones, the reigning silver medalist on this apparatus, practiced an upgraded dismount — adding a half-twist at the end of her usual double front tuck — but she didn’t perform that element Sunday. If she adds it to her routine in the final, she would get a small boost.

Biles’s difficulty score on bars (6.0) ties for the lowest among the qualifiers, but she’s consistent with her relatively simple set. She probably would need some of her peers to make mistakes to win a medal.Fellow American Skye Blakely entered with a chance to join Jones in the bars competition, but Biles edged her by less than three-tenths. Even though Blakely had a high enough score, she couldn’t qualify for the final because Jones and Biles had better marks.Biles packs difficulty into an efficient beam routine that ends with a full-twisting double tuck dismount. In the qualifying round, Biles didn’t have any wobbles or moments of uncertainty, earning the best mark of the field with a 14.566.

But China’s Zhou Yaqin (14.500) was not far behind, and teammate Zhang Qingying was the third-place qualifier. Because of China’s excellence on this apparatus, Biles could hit a solid routine that still isn’t enough to win gold. The medals on this apparatus may depend on minor differences in each gymnast’s execution and who can deliver under pressure.Jones also will compete in this final as the fifth-seeded qualifier. Ashikawa Urara, the 2021 world beam champion, qualified in seventh. Similar to Blakely on bars, China’s Ou Yushan had a good enough score to advance but couldn’t because two of her teammates earned better marks.is the reigning champion on floor, but Biles is back, and the 26-year-old American has won gold on floor every time she has competed in that final at the world championships or the

In the qualifying round, Biles had a difficulty score that was five-tenths higher than Gadirova’s and six-tenths higher than Andrade’s. Despite Biles’s edge, Gadirova landed just 0.233 points behind because of her strong technique and artistry. Both Biles and Andrade have powerful tumbling that sometimes leads them to step out of bounds. That type of mistake could be costly in this final.

Jones earned the fifth-best score of the qualifying round but doesn’t quite have the difficulty to match the top three of Biles, Gadirova and Andrade.