After seven-year absence, AC/DC proves the eternal joy of a riff and a screech

Brian Johnson stood onstage at the Power Trip festival on Saturday night, two days after his 76th birthday, with the rest of AC/DC behind him for the first time in more than seven years.

On Saturday evening, the line snaking out of the festival merch tent was so long that you had to wonder if somebody was gonna miss AC/DC’s performance while waiting to buy an AC/DC hoodie. More important, though, the band is simply still too good to hang it up; surely, the members — all in their 60s and 70s save for Laug, who’s 55 — recognize that that would constitute some kind of betrayal.

Read more:

latimes »

Power Trip: AC/DC Breaks Seven-Year Hiatus, Judas Priest Jams With Glenn TiptonAC/DC broke a seven-year hiatus last night at the Power Trip festival, while Judas Priest welcomed an ailing member during its encore.

Power Trip: AC/DC and Judas Priest do it right in IndioBoth bands delivered all the hits and surprises during day two of the three-day heavy rock and metal fest at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Power Trip: Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden kick things off in the desertThe inaugural three-day Power Trip rock and heavy metal event took over the Empire Polo Club in Indio with just two acts playing back-to-back on Friday, Oct. 6.

Power Trip: Iron Maiden Goes Deep, Guns N’ Roses Hits CurfewThe inaugural Power Trip festival got underway yesterday (Oct. 6) in Indio, Ca., with performances by Iron Maiden and Guns N' Roses.

At Power Trip, Guns N' Roses ditches spectacle as it polishes the messy pastGuns N' Roses headlined the first night of this weekend's Power Trip hard rock festival with a show that lacked spectacle and mayhem.