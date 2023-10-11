After Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan eyes a strategic strip of Armenia

A Soviet statue stands before a crumbling building at the abandoned train station in Meghri, Armenia. The station has not operated since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Azerbaijan calls Meghri, and the rest of Armenia's Syunik province, the Zangezur corridor.

Thomas de Waal, a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe who specializes in the region, said there are “two competing visions for the same east-west route,” with Armenia backed by the West, and Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey aligned together. headtopics.com

Turkey and Russia, which would benefit from expanding transport links crossing Armenian territory, have backed Aliyev’s plans. Russia, especially, wants this route south to circumvent Western sanctions. Moscow has been using Azerbaijan to continue selling oil despite import bans and a price cap regime coordinated by the Group of Seven nations.

As official negotiations stalled, a group of men from Meghri took matters into their own hands. Climbing the high mountain paths to a radar station, they bribed a Russian border guard to let them cross into Nakhchivan.

“I gave the order to the duty officer to stop the incoming train,” Davtyan said in a recent interview, a smile twitching at the corners of his mouth, “and by doing this, I very nearly risked an international crisis.

