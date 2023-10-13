After Israel visit, lawmakers see big role for U.S. military in Hamas conflict

The White House said Thursday there are no plans for U.S. troops to travel to Israel for combat. | Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty ImagesWhile Washington isn’t planning to have boots on the ground in Israel, the American military does have a major role to play there, according to the first group of U.S. lawmakers to visit the country since the Hamas attacks.

“Soldiers and operators can assist in retrieving Americans. It is something we have seen in the past, with our operators, and their mission-set to retrieve Americans that have been taken by hostile forces,” Ernst said in an interview, adding that such a task would be “incredibly difficult” in densely populated Gaza.

“This is a time for America and our allies and partners in the region to unite against Iran and its extreme terrorist proxies — and I made that very clear in all of my conversations with heads of state,” Ernst said., where he met with Netanyahu and Israeli defense officials. headtopics.com

Austin added that the U.S. military “would be happy to share” lessons it’s learned about “operating effectively in dense urban terrain, creating safe humanitarian corridors, making sure we’re thoughtful about how we shape the battle and making sure our objectives are well defined.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), who left the lawmakers’ trip before the delegation made it to Israel, said the carrier groups could be used to “effectively blockade” Iran over its support for Hamas — but he voiced doubts about whether Biden would take that step. headtopics.com

“This president doesn’t have the cojones to do it, and it’s a shame because it’s the Reaganesque thing to do.” “I can’t believe that here we have cast aside a Republican leader and speaker in the House, and now we’re at the point of not being able to move legislation,” Ernst said. “I hope that they are able to come to a conclusion. But once they do that, I do think things will move quickly as far as support for Israel.

Israel-Hamas War Live News Updates: Hamas Says Attack Was Planned for Two YearsIsrael's military massed troops on the border with Gaza as airstrikes pummeled the Palestinian enclave in the wake of Saturday's attack by Hamas.

