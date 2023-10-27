Earlier this month, rock ‘n’ roll heiress Frances Bean Cobain married Tony Hawk’s son Riley in a small butarea, having recently thrown down about $2.3 million to buy a single-level house in the coastal city of Oceanside. Shortly after that, asRobin Williams's Italian Renaissance-Style San Francisco Mansion Can Be Yours for $25 MillionBuilt in 1990, Cobain’s former home appears quite modest from the street, fronted as it is by a single-car garage and single-car driveway.

Other highlights include three bedrooms, walls of glass doors that spill out to a wooden deck overlooking a heated swimming pool, AstroTurf lawns for carefree maintenance, and tropical landscaping that surrounds a fire-pit seating area and covered lanai. At the far rear of the 7,000-square-foot lot lies a detached two-car garage with discreet alleyway access.

Originally built in 1926 but fully revamped and expanded in recent years, the new Cobain-Hawk digs sport extensive “green energy features,” per the listing, including native landscaping, a new reverse osmosis water system, a solar energy system and EV charging stations. Other notable amenities are a saltwater swimming pool and a separate cedar hot tub, a loft-like room that would be ideal as an art studio, Italian porcelain floors and a kitchen with premium Sub-Zero appliances. headtopics.com

Cobain, who controls the publicity rights to her famous father’s name and image, previously owned two multimillion-dollar homes in L.A.’s Hollywood Hills. Both those properties were sold off within the last few years, records confirm.Robin Williams's Italian Renaissance-Style San Francisco Mansion Can Be Yours for $25 MillionThe Real-Life Connecticut Estate From ‘And So It Goes’ Just Listed for $8.

