After charmed season in Charm City, Orioles ready for playoff baseball's return to Baltimore

Now the Orioles enter the postseason in an unusual position. It’s not often a 101-win team is a sentimental favorite among neutral fans who like rooting for the underdog, but at this stage in its climb, Charm City’s team is still pretty darn ... charming?in the AL — that’s defending champion Houston — and the Orioles don’t have much postseason experience.

So the Orioles, who lost 110 games in 2021 and still rank 29th in payroll, fit right in. There may be some frustration in Baltimore in the years to come if the team doesn’t spend enough to keep these talented players together, but for now the Orioles are an up-and-coming bunch just arriving on the scene — with all the excitement that entails. headtopics.com

The Orioles moved back their wall in left field at Camden Yards before the 2021 season, and they hit the fewest homers of any AL playoff team this season. They won with athleticism — Cedric MullinsAlthough Henderson and catcher Adley Rutschman look capable of being franchise cornerstones for a while, Baltimore’s balance and depth means the Orioles haven’t relied too much on one player.

