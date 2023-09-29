After authorities rescue 2 trapped on roof, woman accused of intentionally starting fire

The woman was charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson and other offenses, officials said. At 10:45 p.m.

on Wednesday, Raritan Township police officers responded to the 100 block of River Road in town to investigate a fire at a multi-family residence occupied by two families, according to a statement from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers used the hood of a patrol car to help two residents make it off the roof, Raritan Police Lt. Scott Nelson said Thursday. Both residents were yelling for help when police arrived. Two other people got out on their own, Nelson said.

Investigators determined that the fire originated in the second-floor apartment of the home and alleged it was started intentionally by 47-year-old Laura Duran, who lived on that floor, the office said. headtopics.com

Duran was charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson, criminal mischief and two counts of arson, investigators said. She is being held at the Warren County Correctional Center pending her first court appearance, which was scheduled for Saturday.

