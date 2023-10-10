After a ride went viral, a London cabbie offers some life lessons for the road

After almost six decades on the road in one of London's famous black cabs, this driver provides some priceless life lessons.Michael Son, 80, lives in Westcliff-on-Sea in Essex, England, and has driven one of London's ubiquitous black cabs since 1965.

In Barker's memory, Son said it was his last-ever ride as a cab driver and it was tradition that drivers give their first and last ride for free, so he wasn't going to be charged. Son has mostly retired, for the record, and did say it's a 300-some-year-old tradition for cab drivers to give their first ever ride for free, at least.

Barker's post received more than 3.4 million views, according to X. Though their versions of the interaction differ, both men were wholly unbothered by it and marveled at how a simple, nice interaction took off. headtopics.com

Son has been involved in the London Taxi Drivers' Charity for Children since the 1980s. The group brings special-needs and disadvantaged children to events like circuses and parades, and raises money to buy medical equipment. Son has served as the group's honorary chairman and as a member of the board.

