After 33 Years, DC's Ultimate Superpower Officially Returns

A powerful villain makes their return to the DCU. In Unstoppable Doom Patrol #6 by Dennis Culver and Chris Burnham, Flex Mentallo leads the team's recruits in a training session where the members plays capture the flag. New Doom Patrol members like Animal-Vegetable-Mineral Girl (or A.V.M.

) and Psylo-Simon do their best to counter the more seasoned members of the team. Unfortunately, the session comes to an end when all the recruits are tagged out.

Things take a dark turn when the Doom Patrol's headquarters, the Shelter, is attacked by the Brotherhood of Evil. Jane, in her Chief persona, tries to lead the team but succumbs to crippling self-doubt. Robotman realizes the evildoers have brought the god-tier villain, the Quiz. Cliff starts naming every power he can think of to nullify the villain's abilities, but it isn't until the Patrol's new member Squonk names 'Imposter Syndrome' that the Chief is freed from the Quiz's hold. Jane switches to her Black Alice persona to take on the powerful Quiz.

