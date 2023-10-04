‘After 3 divorces, I pretty much have nothing in the bank.’ Where do I get help?

Question: I was medically retired at 26, and after three divorces I pretty much have nothing in the bank. I opened a fund at a large financial institution, and I’m starting to take large hits. I still have no life insurance, nothing for my daughter, and no emergency funds. I definitely need help or advice.
Answer: This is such a tough situation, but there is hope. “Making the decision to do something about your financial situation is a great first step,” says certified financial planner Harrison Hinz at Spark Financial. Now, you need an action plan, and potentially a pro to help you create it.
A financial coach can help you learn money management skills, budgeting and debt paying tactics to improve your financial literacy — whereas working with a financial adviser, though comprehensive in nature, may focus more on investing and other nuanced areas of finance that pertain less to your specific situation. (This free tool can match readers with a fiduciary adviser who may meet their needs.
“Use the Financial Planning Association’s (FPA) pro bono network depending on your medical and financial needs. Finding someone who can help you get organized and help outline your various goals will help you focus on the short-term steps you can take now which will in turn help with the long term,” says Hinz.