Question: I was medically retired at 26, and after three divorces I pretty much have nothing in the bank. I opened a fund at a large financial institution, and I’m starting to take large hits. I still have no life insurance, nothing for my daughter, and no emergency funds. I definitely need help or advice.

Answer: This is such a tough situation, but there is hope. “Making the decision to do something about your financial situation is a great first step,” says certified financial planner Harrison Hinz at Spark Financial. Now, you need an action plan, and potentially a pro to help you create it.

A financial coach can help you learn money management skills, budgeting and debt paying tactics to improve your financial literacy — whereas working with a financial adviser, though comprehensive in nature, may focus more on investing and other nuanced areas of finance that pertain less to your specific situation. (This free tool can match readers with a fiduciary adviser who may meet their needs. headtopics.com

“Use the Financial Planning Association’s (FPA) pro bono network depending on your medical and financial needs. Finding someone who can help you get organized and help outline your various goals will help you focus on the short-term steps you can take now which will in turn help with the long term,” says Hinz.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Gmail is getting more tools to help battle spam emailGoogle is introducing new measures to prevent spam emails from landing in your inbox. The new measures will come with additional steps for bulks senders.

Customers confused Amazon scam warning email for an actual scamPart of the issue customers reported was the email appeared to be for those who bought gift cards — but those who didn't still received the email.

5 Weeks to Healthier Habits: A Free Email ClassThis guided newsletter series equips individuals with effective, proven strategies for building healthier habits while sharing real stories from real people with depression who are working toward health, happiness, and self-acceptance.

Girl Scout Cookie Prices Will Increase to $6 Per Box in Some LocationsAn email sent to Girl Scout troops and obtained by PEOPLE cited 'production and inventory challenges'

Google wants to make your email inbox 'less spammy.' Here's how.Search giant is taking action to deter bulk senders of email messages, including fraudsters.

‘I still feel as dumb as a box of rocks.’ I’ve worked with financial advisers for 11 years, but now I’m wondering: Is there a better way?Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one? Email questions or concerns to picksmarketwatch.com.