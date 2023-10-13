After 19 Years, Frasier's Reboot Undoes The Original's Ending With A Single Line

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Frasier reboot takes place almost two decades after the original show ended, but still managed to undo its finale in just one line. Unlike Cheers, which had a definitive ending, its spin-off had a more open-ended finale, which saw Frasier move on from Seattle after 11 years.

Frasier's last-minute decision to follow Charlotte to the Windy City shouldn't have been a big surprise. He already had enough money from his days practicing privately in Boston, so he didn't really need a lucrative job.

Upon his arrival in Boston, Frasier is greeted by his long-time friend, Alan Cornwall, who asked him to guest lecture his Harvard class. The pair catches up, allowing the series to use it as an expository scene. The conversation confirms that Martin Crane just died, which is the reason why Frasier was in Seattle. Prior to that, Frasier lived in Chicago for years with Charlotte. headtopics.com

Frasier & Charlotte's Relationship Lasted A Long Time After The Original Ending Since Frasier and Charlotte's break-up is fairly recent, it's safe to assume that they were together for quite a long time. When Frasier decided to follow her in Chicago, he only had one thing in mind — finally pursue their romance.

Had Charlotte stayed in Seattle, perhaps Frasier wouldn't have had the sudden urge to move. The job offer in San Francisco definitely helped, but he was quite fulfilled in his career in the Emerald City. He didn't really need the extra money, although it wouldn't have hurt, considering his preferred lifestyle. headtopics.com

Frasier hasn't discussed what went wrong with him and Charlotte. The fact that they lasted for almost two decades means that they were genuinely in love with each other. Considering how long they had been together, there was curiously no mention of them getting married.

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

'Frasier' Reboot: All the Callbacks to the Original Series in the Premiere EpisodeAfter almost 20 years, Dr. Frasier Crane is back in the building!

Frasier Reboot Timeline: How Long After The Original Show It Takes PlaceThe Frasier reboot is arriving over 19 years after the original show's finale, but the actual Frasier timeline is slightly different in comparison.

Frasier Reboot's Rotten Tomatoes Score Is In - How Does It Compare To The Original?Paramount+'s upcoming Frasier reboot starring Kelsey Grammer gets an official score on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its October 12 premiere.

Niles & Daphne's Frasier Reboot Absence Is A "Blessing", Says EPThe Frasier reboot executive producer Chris Harris claims that the absence of Niles and Daphne is actually a blessing to Kelsey Grammer's show.

‘Frasier’ Reboot Cast and Character Guide - Meet the New and Returning CastKelsey Grammer stars in the Frasier revival. Here's what to know about the rest of the new and returning cast members ahead of the series' return.

Why Did Frasier's Reboot Recast Freddy Crane For The 3rd Time?Freddy will be an integral character in the Frasier reboot, with the project marking the third time that Frasier Crane's son was recast.