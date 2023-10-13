After 19 Years, Frasier's Reboot Undoes The Original's Ending With A Single Line

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Frasier reboot takes place almost two decades after the original show ended, but still managed to undo its finale in just one line. Unlike Cheers, which had a definitive ending, its spin-off had a more open-ended finale, which saw Frasier move on from Seattle after 11 years.
Frasier's last-minute decision to follow Charlotte to the Windy City shouldn't have been a big surprise. He already had enough money from his days practicing privately in Boston, so he didn't really need a lucrative job.
Upon his arrival in Boston, Frasier is greeted by his long-time friend, Alan Cornwall, who asked him to guest lecture his Harvard class. The pair catches up, allowing the series to use it as an expository scene. The conversation confirms that Martin Crane just died, which is the reason why Frasier was in Seattle. Prior to that, Frasier lived in Chicago for years with Charlotte.
Frasier & Charlotte's Relationship Lasted A Long Time After The Original Ending Since Frasier and Charlotte's break-up is fairly recent, it's safe to assume that they were together for quite a long time. When Frasier decided to follow her in Chicago, he only had one thing in mind — finally pursue their romance.
Had Charlotte stayed in Seattle, perhaps Frasier wouldn't have had the sudden urge to move. The job offer in San Francisco definitely helped, but he was quite fulfilled in his career in the Emerald City. He didn't really need the extra money, although it wouldn't have hurt, considering his preferred lifestyle.
Frasier hasn't discussed what went wrong with him and Charlotte. The fact that they lasted for almost two decades means that they were genuinely in love with each other. Considering how long they had been together, there was curiously no mention of them getting married.