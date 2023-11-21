African Union and Caribbean Community endorse demand for European reparations

A special committee of the African Union and Caribbean Community, together representing 75 countries, endorsed the demand that European states should pay reparations for “historical mass crimes.” Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo explained, “The entire period of slavery meant that our progress, economically, culturally, and psychologically, was stifled. There are legions of stories of families who were torn apart.

… No amount of money can restore the damage caused by the trans-Atlantic slave trade and its consequences.” MYSTERIOUS RESPIRATORY ILLNESS IN DOGS: WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS Perhaps Akufo-Addo and the African leaders on whose behalf he speaks should lead by example. The European slave trade was abhorrent, but it was not unique. Slavery was common in Africa prior to the European arrival. Centuries before Europeans penetrated Africa’s interior, enslaving enemies was part of the African way of war. Many slaves dispatched to the Americas from Goree Island in today’s Senegal and Elmina Castle in Ghana first entered captivity when rival Africans enslaved the





