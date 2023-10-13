African leaders react as Israel declares war on Hamas

Protesters shout slogans and wave flags during a pro Palestinian demonstration near the US consulate in Sandton, Johannesburg, on October 11, 2023.on Israel, world leaders are reacting as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formally declared war on Hamas, setting the stage for a large-scale military operation.
In response, Israel officially declared a state of war, launching "Operation Swords of Iron," striking suspected Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza. At least 2,553 lives have been lost so far in the conflict with at least 1,200 killed in Israel with another 2,900 injured according to the Israeli Health Service. In Gaza, at least 1,354 have been killed and over 6,000 injured according to the Palestinian Health Authority.the world for "standing with Israel," calling Hamas’ attack a "mistake of historic proportions.
In Africa, leaders have been reacting to the conflict since Saturday's surprise attack, condemning Hamas' assault. However, their responses reveal divisions among the continent on the source of the conflict and who is to blame.two Tanzanians were among international civilians attacked in Hamas's surprise attack on Israel.
Mahamat emphasized the failure of long-term international efforts to solve the crisis, saying “The Chairperson wishes to recall the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, particularly that of an independent and sovereign State, is the main cause of the permanent Israeli-Palestinian tension.
In the "extraordinary session" of Arab League Nations, Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, emphasized Morocco's "full and unwavering support" for Palestine, describing the political deadlock over the Palestinian issue as a "persistence of systematic violations and oppressive unilateral measures in Al-Quds and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.