Afghans still hope to find survivors from quake that killed over 2,000 in western Herat province

An Afghan man mourns next to the grave of his wife who died due to an earthquake, in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, western of Afghanistan, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Saturday's deadly earthquake killed and injured thousands when it leveled an untold number of homes in Herat province.

“It is very difficult to find a family member from a destroyed house and a few minutes to later bury him or her in a nearby grave, again under the ground,” said Mir Agha, from the city of Herat who had joined hundreds of volunteers to help the locals in Zinda Jan.

The epicenter was about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of the city of Herat, the provincial capital, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Several of the aftershocks have been strong, including one on Monday that again caused residents of the city to rush out of their homes. headtopics.com

Nearly 2,000 houses in 20 villages were destroyed, the Taliban have said. The area hit by the quake has just one government-run hospital. It is not clear how much foreign aid has reached Herat since Saturday. The global response to the quake has been slow, with much of the world wary of dealing directly with the Taliban-led government and focused on the deadly escalation between Israel and the Palestinians in the aftermath of the surprise attack by Gaza militants on Saturday.

Other foreign governments said they will work with aid agencies on the ground to help with rescue and recovery, and Afghans have launched fundraising campaigns.The Taliban’s justice ministry has urged national and international charity foundations, businessmen and Afghans to gather aid for the province. headtopics.com

The Taliban-appointed deputy prime minister for economic affairs, Abdul Ghani Baradar, and his team visited the quake-affected region on Monday to deliver “immediate relief assistance” and ensure “equitable and accurate distribution of aid,” authorities said.Top U.N officials in Afghanistan also went to Zinda Jan to assess the extent of the damage.

Afganos esperan dar con sobrevivientes del sismo que dejó 2.000 muertos en HeratZINDA JAN, Afganistán (AP) — Aferrándose a la esperanza de que aún es posible encontrar a sobrevivientes, rescatistas y residentes seguían excavando el martes entre los escombros en la provincia de Herat, en el oeste de Afganistán, tres días después de que uno de los terremotos más letales en la región dejó más de 2.000 muertos.

