Afghans still hope to find survivors from quake that killed over 2,000 in western Herat province

An Afghan man mourns next to the grave of his wife who died due to an earthquake, in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, western of Afghanistan, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Saturday’s deadly earthquake killed and injured thousands when it leveled an untold number of homes in Herat province.

“It is very difficult to find a family member from a destroyed house and a few minutes to later bury him or her in a nearby grave, again under the ground,” said Mir Agha, from the city of Herat who had joined hundreds of volunteers to help the locals in Zinda Jan.

Nearly 2,000 houses in 20 villages were destroyed, the Taliban have said. The area hit by the quake has just one government-run hospital. The fast-approaching winter, combined with the new disaster, is likely to exacerbate Afghanistan’s existing challenges and make it even harder for people to meet their basic needs, such as adequate shelter, food and medicine, aid groups have warned. headtopics.com

The global response to the quake has been slow, with much of the world wary of dealing directly with the Taliban-led government and focused on the deadly escalation between Israel and the Palestinians in the aftermath of the surprise attack by Gaza militants on Saturday.

