Afghanistan earthquake: Afghans still hope to find survivors

An Afghan man mourns next to the grave of his wife who died due to an earthquake, in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, western of Afghanistan, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Saturday’s deadly earthquake killed and injured thousands when it leveled an untold number of homes in Herat province.

In Naib Rafi, a village that previously had about 2,500 residents, people said that almost no one was alive besides men who were working outside when the quake struck. Survivors worked all day with excavators to dig long trenches for mass burials.

The epicenter was about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of the city of Herat, the provincial capital, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Several of the aftershocks have been strong, including one on Monday that again caused residents of the city to rush out of their homes. headtopics.com

Nearly 2,000 houses in 20 villages were destroyed, the Taliban have said. The area hit by the quake has just one government-run hospital. As winter approaches, the new disaster is likely to make it even harder for people to meet basic needs, such as shelter, food and medicine, aid groups have warned.

Pakistan has pledged to send blankets, tents, and medicines, and China is reported to have offered cash and other means of emergency humanitarian assistance. “Due to the extent of damages and casualties caused by this incident, a large number of our compatriots in Herat province need urgent humanitarian aid,” the ministry said in a statement. headtopics.com

An Afghan man buries his little grandson who was killed by the earthquake, in a village in Zenda Jan district in Herat province, western of Afghanistan, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Saturday’s deadly earthquake killed and injured thousands when it leveled an untold number of homes in Herat province.

