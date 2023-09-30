Afghan Embassy closes in India citing a lack of diplomatic support and personnel

The Afghan Embassy says it is closing in New Delhi from Sunday due to a lack of diplomatic support in India and the absence of a recognized government in Kabul The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi has been run by staff appointed by the previous government of, with permission from the Indian authorities.

There was no immediate comment by India’s External Affairs Ministry, but an official said last week that the Afghan ambassador left India several months ago and other Afghan diplomats have departed for third countries reportedly after receiving asylum.

India has said it will follow the lead of the United Nations in decidingthe Taliban government. The Afghan Embassy statement said that it wanted to reach an agreement with the Indian government to ensure that the interests of Afghans living, working, studying and doing business in India are safeguarded.

Afghans account for around one-third of the nearly 40,000 refugees registered in India, according to the U.N. refugee agency. But that figure excludes those who are not registered with the U.N. Last year, India sent relief materials, including wheat, medicine, COVID-19 vaccines and winter clothes to Afghanistan to help with shortages there. headtopics.com

