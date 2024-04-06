Affordable Housing a Top Concern for Maryland Voters

Nearly 1 in 5 registered voters in Maryland consider affordable housing as the state's top problem, with 3 in 4 voters stating that housing is extremely or very expensive. Concerns about the cost of gasoline, groceries, and child care are also prevalent among voters.

Additionally, there has been a decline in optimism about the state's direction since 2018.

Maryland Voters Affordable Housing Cost Of Living Expenses Optimism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



washingtonpost / 🏆 15. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Top issues for Black women voters are inflation, cost of living and affordable housingThe New Black View

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »

Utah: nation's most affordable state, yet third least affordable for homebuyersUtah ranked as the most affordable state in the nation, according to a new study shared by Gov. Spencer Cox. However, another report ranked Utah as the third le

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Affordable housing, transportation at center of Redwood City’s State of the CityRedwood City held its annual State of the City Address on Monday night, with Gee acting as the moderator of a mock press conference, while the council members each presented the city’s progre…

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

State Farm's Departure from California Threatens Affordable HousingState Farm's decision to stop issuing new insurance policies and not renew existing ones in California is putting affordable housing for lower-income renters at risk.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Crime becomes top voter concern in D.C.’s closest Maryland suburbs, poll findsWashington Post-University of Maryland polls shows crime is the No. 1 concern for voters in D.C.’s Maryland suburbs. And crimes stats in fact show crime is up.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Colorado’s affordable housing crisis has spread from the mountains to the Front RangeFrom the mountains to the prairies, Colorado’s housing crisis is squeezing state residents in ways that make drastic choices an all-too-common part of their cost-of-living calculus.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »