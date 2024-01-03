Affordable Electric Vehicles Coming in 2022

Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We’ll also see the return of some classic model names. Chevrolet Equinox EV While there are already plenty of electric SUVs on the market, what will make the Chevy Equinox EV stand out will be its price. Prices are expected to start around $30,000 making the Equinox EV one of the cheapest electric vehicles you can buy.

This won’t just be a Chevy Equinox with its gas engine replaced with battery packs. It will be an entirely different SUV, sharing much of its engineering with GM’s other EVs such as the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV. The starting price will be for a stripped-down, front-wheel-drive version with 250 mile driving range on a full charge. More expensive models with all-wheel-drive and longer driving range will also be available, of course, for more money. Volvo EX30 Speaking of cheap, the all-electric EX30 won’t be just an inexpensive electric Volvo. It will be the least expensive Volvo model, period, gas or electri





cnnbrk » / 🏆 393. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Electric Dirtbike Manufacturer Sur Ron Offers Deals in EnglandSur Ron, a manufacturer of electric dirtbikes, is offering deals in England. The affordability of electric vehicles remains a challenge for many potential buyers.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

The Battle for Gender Equality in the US: The Need for Affordable Childcare and Paid Leave2023 has been another challenging year in the battle for gender equality in the United States. The lack of affordable childcare and paid leave is identified as a critical issue hindering progress. The US remains the only developed nation without a federal policy for paid leave.

Source: ForbesWomen - 🏆 477. / 51 Read more »

Pentax K-3 III Monochrome: Affordable and Good APS-C DSLR for Black-and-White PhotographyThe Pentax K-3 III Monochrome is an affordable and good APS-C DSLR designed exclusively for black-and-white photography. It offers a more accessible option compared to full-frame monochromatic cameras like Leica. This monochromatic version of the popular K-3 III model further cements Pentax's niche as a boutique manufacturer.

Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »

Affordable and Thoughtful Gift Ideas for ChristmasFind the best gifts under $50 that are both affordable and thoughtful for Christmas. From home to tech, fashion, and beauty, there are options for everyone on your shopping list.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Kia Launches All-Electric Family Vehicle EV9 in ArizonaKia's new all-electric family vehicle, the EV9, has been launched in Arizona. With its imposing dimensions and three-row seating, the EV9 is designed to appeal to the North American market. It comes in three versions and offers two package choices for added options. The EV9 features a bold and modern exterior design. Dear headtopics.com admin, Your posts are always well organized and easy to understand.

Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »

Porsche Working on Electric Version of Macan SUVPorsche is developing an electric version of its Macan SUV, aiming to preserve the brand's DNA and unique driving experience. The EV model is expected to be released in 2025.

Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »