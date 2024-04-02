Affordable Condo Sold in Hayward

A condo in Hayward that sold for $528,000, is the most affordable real estate sale in Hayward in the past week. For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in the area during that time was $1.1 million, or $568 per square foot. A total of 18 home sales were recorded for the period with an average square footage of 1,992 square feet, 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms.
The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 18 even if the property may have been sold earlier.The property in the 1000 block of Highland Blvd. in Hayward has new owners. The price was $1,210,000. The house was built in 1948 and has a living area of 2,736 square feet. The price per square foot is $442. The house features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.The sale of the condominium in the 400 block of Morello Drive, Hayward, has been finalized. The price was $932,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in Februar
