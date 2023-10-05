AFC Ajak vs. AEK Athens FREE LIVE STREAM (10/5/23): Watch UEFA Champions League online | Time, TV, channel

AEK Athens' Gerasimos Mitoglou and Brighton and Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck, right, battle for the ball during the Europa League Group B soccer match at The AMEX, Brighton and Hov, England, Thursday Sept. 21, 2023. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)Liverpool, a three-time winner of the second-tier European competition, faces Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield.

Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription.If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Baltimore and star QB Lamar Jackson head to Pittsburgh looking to assert control of AFC NorthThe Baltimore Ravens can take control of the AFC North with a victory in Pittsburgh. Baltimore is 3-1 after a dominant victory over Cleveland in Week 4. The Steelers are smarting after a blowout loss in Houston that dropped them to 2-2. The longtime rivals split the season series last season, with each club winning on the road. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has been kept largely in check against Pittsburgh in his career. Jackson is 2-3 against the Steelers and has yet to score a rushing touchdown against them.

AFC West Week 5 Preview: Chiefs Still at the TopThe Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to get back on track in the race for first in the AFC West, while the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos will try to build off momentum.

Josh Allen wins another AFC Offensive Player of the Week for dominating performance against MiamiJosh Allen continues to stack up accolades, winning yet another AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for his dominating performance in the Bills Week 4 blowou

2023 NFL MVP odds: Josh Allen overtakes Tua Tagovailoa as the favoriteThe AFC East is where NFL MVP candidates sprout up left and right, it appears.

NFL Week 5: What to watch as 49ers host Cowboys and Ravens look to go 3-0 on the road in AFC NorthThe NFL's 2023 season continues this weekend. Here are the Week 4 games and storylines, as well as how to watch on the NFL+ streaming service, which you can sign up for here. Catch all games in your local market and prime time games during the regular season on NFL+. (All times ET.)