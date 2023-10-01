AEW WrestleDream: Shocking Heel Turn in Main Event Match

Darby Allin has been synonymous with the AEW TNT Championship since the title's inception.

Nick Wayne Turns on Darby Allin in AEW WrestleDream Main EventDarby Allin's TNT Title hopes have been squandered by an all too familiar face. In the climactic moment of the AEW WrestleDream main event, Nick Wayne turned on Allin, attacking him with Allin's signature skateboard. This gave way for Christian to get the 1-2-3 and the deciding pinfall en route to victory.

One of the most justified Heel turns I’ve ever seen Nick Wayne didn’t forget that goofy ass shit you did for AR Fox, Darby #AEWWrestleDream— Patrick The Heel (@patricktheheel) October 2, 2023 Christian's victory came in a brutal hard-hitting two out of three falls bout. Allin got the first fall in quick fashion thanks to a turtleneck-assisted roll-up, but Christian regained momentum with a count out victory on the second fall. Medical staff teased needing to take Allin out via a stretcher, but Allin powered through to continue the match.

Read more:

ComicBook »

AEW WrestleDream: Potential Sign That Edge Makes AEW DebutChristian Cage's TNT Title match is scheduled to go on last.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge Makes AEW Debut at AEW WrestleDreamAdam Copeland is All Elite.

AEW WrestleDream: Bryan Danielson Defeats Zack Sabre Jr. in Dream MatchThe American Dragon reigns supreme over the technical wizards.

AEW WrestleDream Preview: Will Edge Show Up and Stab WWE in the Back?Tony Khan's AEW WrestleDream could see Edge betray WWE. The Chadster previews this unfair PPV while hoping Edge comes to his senses! 😭

AEW WrestleDream: MJF Retains ROH Tag Titles By HimselfMJF defeated The Righteous in a 2-on-1 handicap match.

Swerve Strickland Defeats Hangman Page at AEW WrestleDreamHe swerves when he drives.

Darby Allin has been synonymous with the AEW TNT Championship since the title's inception. Following Cody Rhodes's historic inaugural reign, which was interrupted by a brief Brodie Lee title run, Allin defeated Rhodes at AEW Full Gear 2020 to kick off what would become one of the most celebrated title reigns in company history. The Relentless One defended the AEW TNT Championship in multiple AEW Dynamite main events before dropping it to Miro. Allin would continue to be on the title's periphery for the years to come, even beating Samoa Joe earlier this year to kick off a short second stint with the gold.

Nick Wayne Turns on Darby Allin in AEW WrestleDream Main EventDarby Allin's TNT Title hopes have been squandered by an all too familiar face.

In the climactic moment of the AEW WrestleDream main event, Nick Wayne turned on Allin, attacking him with Allin's signature skateboard. This gave way for Christian to get the 1-2-3 and the deciding pinfall en route to victory.

One of the most justified Heel turns I’ve ever seen

Nick Wayne didn’t forget that goofy ass shit you did for AR Fox, Darby #AEWWrestleDream— Patrick The Heel (@patricktheheel) October 2, 2023 Christian's victory came in a brutal hard-hitting two out of three falls bout. Allin got the first fall in quick fashion thanks to a turtleneck-assisted roll-up, but Christian regained momentum with a count out victory on the second fall. Medical staff teased needing to take Allin out via a stretcher, but Allin powered through to continue the match.

Following Wayne's turn, Luchasaurus joined in on the attack before Sting attempted to make the save. While outnumbered, Sting received the unlikely assistance from a debuting Adam Copeland, best known as WWE Hall of Famer Edge.