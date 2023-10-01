AEW WrestleDream: MJF Retains ROH Tag Titles By Himself

Maxwell Jacob Friedman entered the Climate Pledge Arena facing an uphill battle The AEW World Champion was set to defend the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships alongside partner Adam Cole in a standard title defense against The Righteous, but an...

Maxwell Jacob Friedman entered the Climate Pledge Arena facing an uphill battle The AEW World Champion was set to defend the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships alongside partner Adam Cole in a standard title defense against The Righteous, but an ill-timed injury to Cole left the self-proclaimed generational talent at a handicap disadvantage. This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Cole teased that his ankle injury was going to force he and MJF to vacate their tag gold, but MJF insisted on carrying on the reign. As a result, MJF walked into AEW WrestleDream by his lonesome, defending the titles in a handicap match against Vincent and Dutch.

MJF Retains ROH Tag Titles By Himself

Maxwell Jacob Friedman defeated The Righteous in a 2-on-1 handicap match to kick off AEW WrestleDream, retaining his ROH Tag Titles in the process. MJF was up to his usual tweener shenanigans throughout the bout, taking shortcuts wherever he could to get one over on The Righteous. He would get the decisive 1-2-3 with help from having his feet on the ropes, but referee Bryce Remsberg did not notice.Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@The_MJF | @DEATHxWALKS | @NoNamexVincent pic.twitter.com/UotwQECgs5

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023 MJF is calling for the BODY SLAM!Order #AEWWrestleDream right now!🔗 https://t.co/sT1hBzcprU@The_MJF | @DEATHxWALKS | @NoNamexVincent pic.twitter.com/Mm2XQm6lNE

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023 This continues MJF and Cole's ROH Tag Title reign that began at AEW ALL IN: London this past August. The two men have just one successful title defense together, as they defeated Dark Order to keep the gold at September's AEW All Out.

