AEW WrestleDream 2023 Betting Odds

AEW's next pay-per-view, WrestleDream, is set to take place this Sunday at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The show will serve as a tribute to New Japan Pro-Wrestling founder Antonio Inoki on the one-year anniversary of his death. Tony Khan is also promising it will kick off a"new era" for the promotion, though it's unclear if that means AEW is about to announce a new TV deal, a deal with Max to finally bring live pay-per-view and its tape library to its streaming service or, according to rumors, he's intending to purchase New Japan. NJPW's Will Ospreay and Zack Sabre Jr. will both be competing at the show, though neither are defending their respective championships.

"I think it's really good that we created a lot of speculation around WrestleDream, but I'm a little surprised as to how that speculation picked up. Specifically, the transactional nature of it because we have such a great partnership right now and we're doing such great things with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. So I was a little, I was a little surprised to see that," Khan said.