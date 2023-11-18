AEW's Latest Move Ruins The Chadster's Weekend

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬 Once again, The Chadster's entire weekend is ruined off thanks to AEW's latest shenanigans 😡. They shifted AEW Collision to 8PM on Friday, not-so-coincidentally taking views from WWE SmackDown. This is totally a tactical move to chip away at the viewership of the superior brand right when WWE needs them most, like literally stealing candy from a baby.

Aren't there laws against this kind of burglary? 💔 That led right into AEW Rampage, giving AEW a two-show block on Friday. Toni Storm is all tuned up for AEW Full Gear after winning on AEW Rampage And why? The Chadster will tell you. The whole thing was a total gimmick to trap viewers into splurging cash on today's AEW Full Gear PPV. When, oh when will Tony Khan cease his relentless quest to emotionally puppeteer the masses for his own gain? 😒 The Chadster can't even! You're pushing it too hard, Tone! The wrestling community sees through your wily way





