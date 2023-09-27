AEW Dynamite: Adam Cole Announces He Needs Surgery, But Won't Relinquish The ROH Tag Titles

Adam Cole will be on the shelf for a while due to a freak accident at AEW Grand Slam. Cole arrived on this week's Dynamite on crutches with a large cast on his injured leg. He broke the unfortunate news that he broke three bones in his ankle places, tore ligaments due to the awkward landing and would need surgery.

He was then willing to relinquish the ROH World Tag Team Championships, only for MJF to proclaim he'd defend the titles against The Righteous at WrestleDream in a handicap match. He then left the ring after Roderick Strong called for him and even got an endorsement from Friedman.

MJF refuses to relinquish the #ROH World Tag Team Championship and will defend the Titles in a handicap against #TheRighteous in a handicap match THIS SUNDAY at #WrestleDream LIVE on PPV! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/e7z97KhIh8

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2023 AEW WrestleDream 2023 CardTony Khan Addresses the"Buying New Japan" RumorsKhan was asked about the rumors of buying New Japan during Tuesday's conference call. He admitted he was confused by where that rumor started but stopped short of outright denying it. He also declined to clarify what he meant by bringing AEW into a"new era." headtopics.com

"I think it's really good that we created a lot of speculation around WrestleDream, but I'm a little surprised as to how that speculation picked up. Specifically, the transactional nature of it because we have such a great partnership right now and we're doing such great things with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. So I was a little, I was a little surprised to see that," Khan said.