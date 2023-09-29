Aerosmith cancels rest of tour dates due to Steven Tyler’s vocal injury

The rock band revealed in a statement on Sept. 29 that their tour will continue on in 2024. “His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care,” the statement continued.

The memo went on: “He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.”

“As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more,” the news concluded. Tyler, 75, even penned an emotional note to his fans at the end of the post, writing: “I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

Aerosmith members Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Joey Cramer, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford.Previously bought tickets for the show will still be valid for rescheduled dates that arise in the future. Other fans who are unable to attend the new tour will be able to receive a refund. headtopics.com

Aerosmith’s tour kicked off in Philadelphia on Sept. 3, and was originally scheduled to end in Montreal in January. However, Tyler’s injury initially occurred on the third show in New York on Sept. 10. He “sustained vocal cord damage” at the time, which “led to subsequent bleeding.”