AEG and Onex Sell Stake in ASM Global

Last spring, executives at Onex, AEG’s private equity partner in facility management company ASM Global, notified AEG leadership of their plans to trigger a clause in their agreement that allowed Onex to sell its 35% stake in ASM. Under the terms of the deal, AEG could either buy out Onex or match competing offers. AEG officials instead elected to get out too, and over about half a year worked with Onex to identify a buyer for all ASM Global. On Nov.

3, Onex and AEG jointly announced that Legends Hospitality was buying ASM, the country’s leading venue management company.told investors on a Nov. 10 earnings call that the decision to sell its ASM ownership stake for $2.3 billion was prompted by the company’s rebound in value, quickly recovering in the post-pandemic period after seeing its value dramatically drop when concerts shut down from 2020-2021 due to COVID-19. The final sale price would double what ASM Global was worth in 2019 when AEG and Onex merged their SMG facility management holdings to create the world’s largest facility manager, Le Blanc confirme

United States Headlines Read more: BİLLBOARD »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AKPUBLİCNEWS: Alaskan Crabbers Find Creative Ways to Sell Direct to ConsumersWith Alaska’s Bering Sea snow crab fishery shut down for the second year in a row, crabbers are finding creative ways to earn income, like selling direct to Anchorage consumers. A pop-up sale in a Spenard parking lot attracted customers with a hand-painted sign and a hanging sign that read 'Live Alaskan King Crab'. The sale had already sold more than three-quarters of the 700 red king crabs hauled out from the Bering Sea.

Source: AKpublicnews | Read more »

PAPERMAGAZİNE: Slayyyter: From Googling 'How to sell your soul to the devil' to Pop StardomSlayyyter, a 27-year-old pop star, shares her journey from being bullied by a substitute teacher to becoming one of the most exciting figures in pop music.

Source: papermagazine | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: UK Inflation Slows, Pound Sterling Faces Sell-OffUK annual headline inflation fell below 5% for the first time in two years, causing a nominal sell-off in the Pound Sterling (GBP). Price pressures in the UK economy softened significantly in October, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) growing at a slower pace of 4.6%. The UK Producer Price Index (PPI) also fell, indicating that goods producers had to cut prices due to poor demand. Despite the soft inflation report, the GBP/USD pair remains strong due to improved market risk-appetite.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

FORBES: FTX's Plan to Sell Crypto to Repay Creditors Raises ConcernsFTX, a failed cryptocurrency exchange, is preparing to sell billions of digital assets to repay creditors, causing concerns among regulators. The exchange holds around $2.6 billion of solana and bitcoin, along with $1.7 billion in other cryptocurrencies. The transfer of $100+ million worth of solana to major exchanges suggests an upcoming sale.

Source: Forbes | Read more »

REUTERS: Central European Defence Firms Seek to Expand in Africa as Alternatives to RussiaCentral European defense companies are negotiating new deals to sell more weapons, military equipment and related services in Africa as they seek to poach customers looking for alternatives to Russia, companies and government officials say

Source: Reuters | Read more »

REDMAGDAİLY: Exciting Beauty Advent Calendars for ChristmasDiscover the best beauty advent calendars for Christmas and get ahead with your present buying. Buy now before they sell out!

Source: RedMagDaily | Read more »