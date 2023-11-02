Ady Barkan Dead: Subject of 'Not Going Quietly' Was 39

His wife, Rachael Scarborough King, shared the news on X/Twitter Wednesday, noting that Barkan “died from complications of ALS.” “You probably knew Ady as a healthcare activist. But more importantly he was

United States Headlines Read more: VARIETY »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THR: Ady Barkan Dead: ALS Advocate, Subject in 'Not Going Quietly' Was 39Barkan, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2016, advocated for the expansion of healthcare rights.

Source: THR | Read more ⮕

DIGITALTRENDS: Apple quietly retires one of its Apple Music tiersApple is retiring its Voice plan for Apple Music that lets people use Siri to select tracks for $5 a month – less than half the cost of the regular plan.

Source: DigitalTrends | Read more ⮕

ALDOTCOM: Why Auburn basketball quietly gave walk-on Lior Berman a full scholarshipLior Berman didn't want a fancy video surprising him with a scholarship. He just wants to keep playing basketball.

Source: aldotcom | Read more ⮕

DCEXAMINER: Biden administration quietly steps up its war on small businessesThe Biden administration is quietly stepping up its war on small businesses through a series of new labor rules that make entrepreneurship more difficult and, in some cases, illegal.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Gum disease can sneak in quietly if you’re lax with dental hygieneGum disease can sneak in quietly if you’re lax with dental hygiene

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

MSNBC: Chris Christie: Trump is going to be convicted; it's overThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC | Read more ⮕