HEAD TOPICS

Ady Barkan Dead: Subject of 'Not Going Quietly' Was 39

Variety1 min.

Ady Barkan, an attorney and liberal activist whose story was featured in the 2021 documentary 'Not Going Quietly,' has died. He was 39.

News Source

VARIETY

His wife, Rachael Scarborough King, shared the news on X/Twitter Wednesday, noting that Barkan “died from complications of ALS.” “You probably knew Ady as a healthcare activist. But more importantly he was

United States Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THR: Ady Barkan Dead: ALS Advocate, Subject in 'Not Going Quietly' Was 39Barkan, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2016, advocated for the expansion of healthcare rights.
Source: THR | Read more ⮕

DIGITALTRENDS: Apple quietly retires one of its Apple Music tiersApple is retiring its Voice plan for Apple Music that lets people use Siri to select tracks for $5 a month – less than half the cost of the regular plan.
Source: DigitalTrends | Read more ⮕

ALDOTCOM: Why Auburn basketball quietly gave walk-on Lior Berman a full scholarshipLior Berman didn't want a fancy video surprising him with a scholarship. He just wants to keep playing basketball.
Source: aldotcom | Read more ⮕

DCEXAMINER: Biden administration quietly steps up its war on small businessesThe Biden administration is quietly stepping up its war on small businesses through a series of new labor rules that make entrepreneurship more difficult and, in some cases, illegal.
Source: dcexaminer | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Gum disease can sneak in quietly if you’re lax with dental hygieneGum disease can sneak in quietly if you’re lax with dental hygiene
Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

MSNBC: Chris Christie: Trump is going to be convicted; it's overThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics
Source: MSNBC | Read more ⮕