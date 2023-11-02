HEAD TOPICS

Ady Barkan Dead: ALS Advocate, Subject in 'Not Going Quietly' Was 39

Barkan, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2016, advocated for the expansion of healthcare rights.

His wife, Rachael Scarborough King, shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday that Barkan “died from complications of ALS.” “You probably knew Ady as a healthcare activist. But more

