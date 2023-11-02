Ady Barkan, activist who fought for health-care rights, dies at 39 from ALS

"I'm devastated to share the news that Ady has died from complications of ALS," Rachael Barkan wrote. "You probably knew Ady as a healthcare activist. But more importantly he was a wonderful dad and my life partner for 18 years."Be A Hero's co-executive director Jamila Headley wrote:

"Ady was a brilliant strategist, an incisive communicator, and powerful advocate who, while fighting for his own access to health care following his ALS diagnosis in 2016, became a leader in the effort to save the Affordable Care Act so that tens of millions of people in this country could also get the health care they deserve."

Barkan, who attended Columbia as an undergrad and then Yale for his law degree, was active in political causes since his college years, but became publicly known for his healthcare advocacy after his ALS diagnosis. During an exchange with Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake that was caught on camera Barkan urged the senator to "be an American hero" in voting for health-care access - inspiring his Be A Hero effort.

