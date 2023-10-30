Advocates test out new abortion strategies ahead of 2024

Good Monday morning! This is my last edition before heading out on parental leave for several months. (Send advice … and also send sleep!)Doctors in states with abortion bans are begging hospitals for help making critical decisions. The Biden administration is proposing changes to resolve payment disputes over surprise medical bills.

“It really feels like all eyes are on Ohio both to learn about what works and what doesn't work for next year,” saidAfterward, antiabortion groups started putting more emphasis on a message they believe appeals to more centrist voters. “But we completely became laser focused” on that message, instead of “trying to change hearts and minds on the issue of life.

Other races where abortion has become a major flash point include Kentucky’s gubernatorial contest and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court election. The Health 202 that a woman’s decision to have an abortion is “best left between a woman, her doctor and her conscience.” The GOP candidate says she’d “uphold the law.”There are a few data points to watch after all the votes are in next week. One is the vote margins, and another is the turnout on each side. headtopics.com

Advocates on both sides of the issue will be paying close attention, and say they plan to perform post-election autopsies of their campaigns, win or lose. a Democratic pollster who worked on Biden’s campaign in 2020. She added: “But how competitive it is, I think is a question mark, and I think the Ohio races and the Virginia races will be some early indicators of that.

While doctors were frequently told to reach out to lawyers or hospital leaders to solicit advice on a case-by-case basis, some said they were unable to reach those people when confronted with emergency situations after hours — provided with only office phone numbers or, in one instance, an email address, Caroline and Dan write.I started reporting this story in May, when I went to an OBGYN conference and was blown away by how different doctors’ experiences were, hospital to hospital. headtopics.com

