Advocates Seek to Define and Quantify the 'S' Pillar of ESG Investing

With the importance of socially responsible investing strategies increasingly ubiquitous, advocates are turning their attention to an area they see as less understood. The social pillar of the environmental, social and corporate governance investing framework — known as ESG in short — has been dubbed the 'S' pillar, largely due to data challenges.
As ESG has reached new heights in terms of broad awareness on Wall Street and Main Street, those in the space now see an opportunity to better define and quantify the 'S' pillar. 'There's been quite a bit of growth,' said Michael Young, director of education and programs at the Sustainable Institute Forum
ESG, DEI & AntisemitismMany corporate executives will tell you that their support for the use of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, along with accompanying diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, is an unqualified good.
ESG Fund Closures in US Outpace LaunchesMoney managers in the United States have closed funds with sustainability mandates faster than they opened new ones over the past three months as investor appetite waned for the asset class overall, data firm Morningstar said Monday.
