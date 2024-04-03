Advocates for High Line Concerned About Rezoning Changes for Casino Plan

Advocates for the High Line, the West Side’s famed public park, are concerned about major rezoning changes that could negatively impact the neighborhood if a plan to build a casino goes through.

Friends of the High Line, a nonprofit that oversees many aspects of the popular park along with the NYC Parks Department, is asking the Department of City Planning to review proposed rezoning changes put forth by Related Companies, a mega developer that wants to build a full-service “Vegas-style” casino nearby. The location of concern is an area where the High Line abuts the Western Rail Yard site, which is situated west of Hudson Yards. It is sometimes referred to as the Interim Walkway at the Western Rail Yards. Related Companies is one of several developers seeking licenses from New York state to build a full-service casino in the metro area. There are only three licenses up for grabs, and the process to get one is not easy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



amNewYork / 🏆 336. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

28 Stylish Things Under $30 With Great ReviewsProof high style and high ratings don't have to come with a high price tag.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Parents concerned Seattle's recovery-focused high school is on chopping blockAllred proudly announced that daughter is now more than 90 days sober and thriving at IQA.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

High school teams concerned Granite School District might halt competition tripsDarienne is from Draper, Utah and is so excited to start her broadcast journalism career in her home state!

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »

“Weekend track work on Red Line to close two stations, single tracking on Green Line”From WMATA: 'During the weekend of March 9 and March 10, Free shuttle buses will replace trains on the Red Line between Grosvenor-Strathmore and Friendship Heights for repairs to the aerial structure and additional maintenance work. Two stations – Medical Center and Bethesda - will be closed.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

FBI creates online tip line to investigate September homicide outside Hillcrest High SchoolThe FBI announced Tuesday the creation of a digital media tip line where individuals can upload files and information. The tip line requires submitters to attach an online file such as a photo, vid…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

My high-paying, high-stress job is ruining my lifeWorkplace advice: There are ways to break free of golden handcuffs.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »