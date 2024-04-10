Advocacy Group Finds High Levels of Sodium, Lead, and Cadmium in Lunchables Meal Kits

An advocacy group has found elevated amounts of sodium, as well as relatively high levels of lead and cadmium, in Lunchables meal kits . The group is urging the USDA to drop Lunchables from the National School Lunch Program . The Lunchables given to students in schools have a higher amount of sodium than the versions available on store shelves . Testing of 12 commercially available lunch packages, including several Lunchables products, found both lead and cadmium in the items.

The three Lunchables kits tested the highest for lead

