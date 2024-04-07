Advice for Traveling to Japan: Respecting Culture and Punctuality

But many of its most famous qualities — from the cuisine to the country's nationwide culture of civility — can initially be befuddling for outsiders too. To help travelers bridge the cultural gap, CNBC Travel asked frequent visitors for their single best piece of advice when visiting Japan ." Japan ese culture is about respecting your environment and the people around you. Don't talk on your phone on public transit and in confined areas around other people.
Also, savoring your food is an important show of respect, so don't eat while walking. Instead, sit down and enjoy each bite. And be prepared to hold onto your trash around the city while traveling and sightseeing — chances of finding a trash can are slim to none! Locals generally bring a small bag to carry the day's trash until they get home. Japan is very clean, and you'll find public bathrooms to be spotless compared to other countries. Basically, try to leave no trace."Tyler Monahan, New Jersey-based assistant golf caddie manager married to a Japanese citizen. He has made three trips to Japan totaling 155 days."Trains are exceedingly punctual, so two minutes is a big deal — if it's not arriving at the exact time, it's a different train! If you miss a train in a big city like Osaka or Tokyo, another will be there in minutes, so don't sweat i
