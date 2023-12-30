Adventure awaits... but will the range last?

There are great driving roads and then there’s the Transfagarasan highway. Chiselled into the apex of Romania’s Carpathian mountains, it’s as if a supreme being reached down from the heavens and laid out the finest Scalextric track for his or her pleasure. In truth the architect was closer to the devil, Nicolae Ceausescu, Romania’s head of state from 1967 to 1989.

Ceausescu ordered a highway be built into the mountains, to act as an escape route for him and his army should the Soviet Union march on Bucharest. Labouring at an elevation of 2000 metres from 1970 to 1974, a workforce of army personnel and convicts used six million kilos of dynamite to reshape the sheer cliff faces for a road. Many lives were lost. Today, the Transfagarasan highway is a spectacular playground for cyclists, bikers, walkers, holidaymakers and car lovers. We’re going to discover it in the Dacia Spring, Europe’s cheapest on Bucharest’s western perimeter





