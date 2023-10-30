Advanced Testing Techniques in React: Enhancing Test Resilience and Efficiency

In my previous , we laid the foundation for our testing journey in and added our first test, along with creating a component to make the tests pass. While that was a great start, we want our tests to be more resilient and efficient. post React We can achieve this by making some essential changes: move commonly used variables to the scope describe make use of to execute code that needs to be run in all test, such as adding the container to the document body.

describe("Product", ()=> { let container; const render=(component)=> act(()=> ReactDOM.createRoot(container).render(component)); beforeEach(()=> { container=document.createElement("div"); document.body.replaceChildren(container); }); it("renders the title", ()=> { const product={ title: "iPhone 14 Pro", }; render(); expect(document.body.textContent).

