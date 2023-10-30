Adults want to hide history from kids. These kids want to investigate it.

Olivia Freeman at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific during a trip with National History Day's Sacrifice for Freedom program. (Courtesy of Dawn Crone).” One middle-schooler analyzed tensions between Bangladesh and Pakistan with fierce moral clarity. Another educated himself about trade policy to understand Puerto Rico.The kids I met at the National History Day finals in College Park in June weren’t afraid to confront history.

History Day isn’t just preparation for the academy. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri made it to nationals in eighth grade with a project on. National security adviser Jake Sullivan is a program alumnus. More than 20 years ago, I fell in love with writing and investigation while working on History Day papers at the archives of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the Lexington Historical Society.The projects are a testament to students’ ambition.

The competition also encourages students to look at what makes sources valid or untrustworthy — essential in this moment of widespread misinformation. Whatever kids grow up to be, learning to read formal and technical materials is useful. Green explains: “We have to be able to interpret and understand documents to protect ourselves, to protect our family, to make wise choices.”Many explore painful episodes and thorny questions of injustice. headtopics.com

Other students work with local historians. Green’s students read a graduate thesis by Scotty Kirkland of Alabama’s Department of Archives and History as part of their research on the lynching of teenager Michael Donald in 1981.National History Day also runs spinoff programs such as Sacrifice for Freedom.

Reyes and her parents got to go into the White House during one of her trips to History Day nationals. “We had the opportunity to … look from the inside out,” Reyes recalled. “I’m a little Mexican girl, raised in the state of Mississippi with immigrant parents. How am I here?” Her commitment to learning from the past to inform the future is one obvious answer. headtopics.com

