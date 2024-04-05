Adultery Law in New York: A Controversial Crime

Currently in place, the adultery law in New York makes adultery a crime, carrying penalties of up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine for those found guilty. The law defines adultery as engaging in sexual intercourse with another person while having a living spouse.

The law was intended to deter divorces, but it has faced criticism for being difficult to enforce. In the 1960s, there was a proposal to repeal the law due to its impracticality.

