ADP says only 89,000 private jobs were created in September. That's way below forecast.

The numbers: U.S. private-sector employment rose by a tepid 89,000 in September, payroll processor ADP said, perhaps a sign the labor market is catching a chill in the early fall.

“We are seeing a steepening decline in jobs this month,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist ADP. “Additionally, we are seeing a steady decline in wages in the past 12 months.” The government on Friday is expected to report that 170,000 new jobs were created in September, including new hires in government. ADP’s report excludes government employment.

The annual rate of increase in wages, meanwhile, continued to slow. But wages for both job changers (9%) and those who stay in their jobs (5.9%) are running well above inflation.Big picture: The labor market has loosened up. Businesses aren’t hiring as many people and fewer people are quitting, a sign they are more worried about job security.

Looking ahead: “The revamped ADP survey did pretty well for a while in terms of foreshadowing the initial report of nonfarm payrolls in each month, but then missed the mark by miles in June and July,” noted chief economist Joshua Shapiro of MFR Inc. headtopics.com

