ADOR Agency Addresses Controversy Over Education Access for NewJeans Members

Agency ADOR has released an official statement regarding recent controversies over its management of the group. Some fans expressed concern that ADOR was not giving the NewJeans members access to the education they wanted. NewJeans' Hanni stated that she wanted to take more Korean language classes but was denied by the company. However, Hanni later clarified that her request had not reached her label or CEO.





