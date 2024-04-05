Adopting Regenerative Practices for a Sustainable Future

What organizations need to know about adopting “regenerative” practices that actively help ecosystems and communities — not just minimize harm to them. The science is clear that the track we’re on is not good enough to prevent further catastrophic effects from climate change . We’re beyond a point where we can merely aim to do less bad; we need to actively regenerate the areas that have experienced significant degradation.

Regenerative businesses aim to improve ecosystems and communities, rather than simply minimize harm to them. But in this rapidly expanding, philosophically attractive, and still unsettled space of regenerative business, those who want to take action on regeneration are working from many definitions and approaches. The authors unpack some of the competing definitions of regeneration and show how certifications can help organizations ensure their regeneration strategies and practices support a truly regenerative futur

