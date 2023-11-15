Adoptable Cats and Dogs in Maricopa County

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, and Arizona Small Dog Rescue.

Curtis | 3 years old | 65 lbs | male | ID #A4908714 | Curtis is still learning his manners, but he's treat motivated and has already learned to sit! Volunteers say he tends to hop like a bunny when he's excited, but he settles down once he can get some pets. Curtis will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Lando | 3 years old | 49 pounds | male | ID #A4906885 | Lando is one smart guy. He knows the sit, shake, and down commands, and he's excited to learn more. He would do well in a home that allows him to decompress and explore. Treats are highly recommended for this boy! Lando will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricop

United States Headlines Read more: ABC15 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOX32NEWS: Elderly Woman Arrested for 1985 Cold Case Murder in WisconsinWisconsin police believe they've solved a 1985 cold case murder, charging a woman with the death of Yvonne Menke in an apparent love triangle gone wrong. Mary Josephine Bailey, 80, of Maricopa County in Arizona, is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 45-year-old Menke nearly 38 years ago.

Source: fox32news | Read more »

ABC15: Soldier from Arizona among five killed in helicopter crashThe Department of Defense says a soldier from Arizona was one of five killed in a helicopter crash over the eastern Mediterranean Sea during a training mission. The fallen soldiers come from patriotic families with deep military service ties. The loss is devastating for the Special Operations community.

Source: abc15 | Read more »

12NEWS: Native American Tribes Halt $10B Renewable Energy Project in ArizonaWork on a $10 billion project that will funnel renewable energy across the West has come to a halt in southwestern Arizona, with Native American tribes saying the federal government has ignored concerns about effects that the SunZia transmission line will have on religious and cultural sites.

Source: 12News | Read more »

TUCSONSTAR: Financial Challenges at the University of Arizona and American Public Higher EducationThe financial challenges at the University of Arizona and their implications for American public higher education.

Source: TucsonStar | Read more »

TUCSONSTAR: Arizona Women's Basketball Defeats San Diego in Tough MatchupThe Arizona women's basketball team defeats San Diego in a tough matchup, with sophomore guard Kailyn Gilbert leading all scorers with 21 points. Arizona remains undefeated at 4-0.

Source: TucsonStar | Read more »

10NEWS: 'QAnon Shaman' runs for Arizona congressional seatJacob Chansley previously called himself the 'QAnon Shaman' but has since disavowed the QAnon movement.

Source: 10News | Read more »