ADOL: Many jobs open amid low unemployment rate

Despite the low unemployment rate, many businesses and government agencies are struggling to hire personnel.Employers like the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have to be competitive to hire employees. Chief Deputy Kevin Murphy said, “We’ve certainly tried to raise the salaries, but every time we raise, another agency will raise theirs.”
Murphy said the newer generation of adults are prioritizing leisure and money, saying this is why many are hesitant to accept the offer of working at the county jail.
