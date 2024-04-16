Adobe Introduces New AI Assistant for Acrobat and Reader Users

Adobe announced that its new Acrobat artificial intelligence assistant will be available to Acrobat and Reader users starting on Tuesday. The new generative AI assistant allows users to work more efficiently in PDF documents as well as Word , PowerPoint, meeting transcripts and other documents.

free beta version of Acrobat AI Assistant is available to users of the Reader mobile app for a limited time. Acrobat AI Assistant can also be accessed on Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge through Adobe's existing extensions. As with Adobe's other AI tools, Acrobat AI Assistant features are governed under the company's data security principles so no customer documents are stored or used to train AI assistants without their consent.

