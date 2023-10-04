Adnan Syed goes before Maryland Supreme Court facing 'specter of reincarceration,' his lawyers say

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Adnan Syed goes before Maryland Supreme Court facing 'specter of reincarceration,' his lawyers sayAdnan Syed is now free after being imprisoned for the murder of his ex-girlfriend more than two decades ago. But his attorneys will be arguing for his freedom once again on Thursday, this time in front of the Maryland Supreme Court. The case became known to millions through the true-crime podcast “Serial.” Syed is appealing a reinstatement of his murder conviction, after a lower court ordered a redo of the hearing that let the 42-year-old walk free. The court had found that the victim’s family didn’t get adequate notice to attend the hearing in person. The judges said that violated their right to be “treated with dignity and respect.”

Maryland men face federal dogfighting chargesTwo Anne Arundel County men, including a Department of Defense employee, face dogfighting charges after agents seized 12 dogs from their homes.

College football Week 6 best bets: Oklahoma vs. Texas; Maryland vs. Ohio State; Kentucky vs. GeorgiaThe Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas highlights this week’s college slate

Escaped Virginia inmate newly tied to DC-area carjacking, kidnapping in Maryland; Reward climbs to $20KNaseem Isaiah Roulack, who escaped Virginia Department of Correction custody in August, is newly accused of carjacking a woman in Montgomery County, Maryland.